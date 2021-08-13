As the FDA approves COVID Vaccine Booster Shots for Vulnerable People, the term “immunocompromised” comes to mind.

As the Delta variety spreads across the country, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 booster doses for immunocompromised persons in an effort to protect the most vulnerable Americans from the disease.

The FDA said on Thursday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have received emergency use authorizations for an additional dose in “certain immunocompromised individuals.”

The extra shot is only for “solid organ transplant recipients or those diagnosed with diseases that are judged to have an equal level of immunocompromise,” according to the FDA.

Individuals immunocompromised “in a manner similar to those who have undergone solid organ transplantation” are less able to fight infections and other disorders, including COVID-19, according to the study.

The organization did not go into detail about how it defines potential vaccine recipients, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a wide definition of the immunocompromised population.

This includes persons who are using immunosuppressive medicines, people who have HIV/AIDS, people who have certain types of cancer, and those who have inherited immune system problems.

Immunocompromised adults account for around 2.7 percent of the adult population in the United States, or about 7 million people. According to the CDC, they account for about 44% of hospitalized COVID breakthrough cases, in which a fully vaccinated individual becomes infected.

“The FDA judged that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines may assist this small, susceptible group,” stated interim FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

While the booster is intended to aid those who did not have a good immunological response to their first vaccines, the FDA stressed that it had not yet approved a third injection for the general public, with Woodcock stating that those who are “fully vaccinated are adequately protected.”

In its statement, the FDA also advised immunocompromised patients who contract or are exposed to COVID-19 to talk to their doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment options.

The CDC’s independent advisory group will meet on Friday and is expected to approve the third vaccination. The increased doses are expected to be rolled out immediately, according to the New York Times.

The United States is the most recent country to offer third doses to people with compromised immune systems. Israel began providing a booster shot of.