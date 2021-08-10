As the economy improves, a Federal Reserve official urges the central bank to ease bond purchases.

As the economy recovers from the pandemic recession, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is the latest to call on the central bank to reduce bond purchases.

Eric Rosengren is one of a rising number of Fed insiders and outsiders who believe the central bank should cut its financial assistance. Rosengren told the Associated Press that the Fed should announce “this fall” that it will begin reducing its $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bond purchases. The bond purchases were implemented as part of the Fed’s effort to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, by offering lower long-term interest rates and encouraging borrowing.

Rosengren also repeated some of the Fed’s recent critics, claiming that the bond purchases are no longer assisting in the creation of jobs, but rather are mostly assisting in the inflation of interest-rate sensitive products such as homes and autos. Home prices are increasing at their fastest rate in almost two decades.

With inflation increasing in recent months, Republican members of Congress have chastised the Fed for continuing to buy bonds while holding its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero. Last Monday, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin expressed that concern, urging Fed Chair Jerome Powell to begin decreasing bond purchases.

Based on Powell’s recent remarks that the job market has to show more improvement, Rosengren’s projected tapering timeframe is faster than most analysts expect Powell to follow. A number of other Fed policymakers, including Rosengren, have expressed support for a speedier reduction in bond purchases. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s powerful board of directors in Washington, and James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, are among them.

Other officials, on the other hand, have expressed a desire for a slower pace, comparable to Powell’s proposal. For example, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said late last month that she wants to see September jobs and inflation figures to determine how far the economy has progressed. This information will not be available until October.

