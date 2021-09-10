As the Dixie Fire approaches 1 million acres, further evacuations are being ordered.

Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, stated Thursday night that the wildfire has grown to 928,741 acres, up 10,000 acres since September 8.

More than 1,300 structures, including 728 residences and 139 business units, have been destroyed. As firefighters strive to put out the fire, an estimated 2,155 structures are still in danger.

The flames, which has been raging for nearly two months, has now been brought under control to 59 percent. Officials don’t know when the fire will be fully contained, but experts have told This website that it might burn until the region’s winter rain and snow arrives.

The Dixie Fire, which has burned through many Sierra Nevada counties, is California’s second-largest wildfire in history. The August Complex fire, which scorched 1.3 million acres in 2020 and was the state’s largest fire history, is also approaching.

Several mountain communities, including Greenville and Grizzly Flats, have been destroyed by the Dixie Fire.

As the fire continues to spread, new evacuation orders and warnings have been issued. Cal Fire issued a warning for the area west of but not encompassing Boyd Springs Road southwest to the Lassen County boundary on Friday. It also included the area west of Boyd Springs Road and Little Valley Road around the Hoover Flat Reservoir.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office upped evacuation warnings to evacuation orders for two zones on Thursday night. One zone extends from the Lassen County line to the east of Highway 89, approximately south of Hat Creek. The other zone stretches north of Bald Mountain from Cinder Butte on the western boundary to the Lassen County line.

Because of a cold front bringing severe winds into the area, officials anticipated that fire conditions will continue to increase on Thursday.

Because of gusty winds and low humidity, the National Conditions Service in Reno issued a “Red Flag Warning,” signaling the imminent potential of extreme fire weather. From 11 p.m. Thursday to 11 p.m. Friday, the alert was in force.

Thunderstorms are also expected, with the possibility of dry lightning fuelling significant fire activity, according to Cal Fire authorities.

“Erratic outflow winds from thunderstorms tonight, as well as continued gusty winds, will put containment lines and systems to the test. This is a condensed version of the information.