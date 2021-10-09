As the developing world begs for treatment, the number of wasted COVID vaccine doses has surpassed 220K in Louisiana alone.

As developing countries throughout the world struggle to get vaccines, the amount of vaccines discarded in Louisiana continues to rise.

According to data provided to The Associated Press by the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 immunization shots thrown out in the Bayou State has reached 223,918. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are three of the most readily available vaccine brands in the United States.

To date, Louisiana residents have received nearly 4.4 million injections. According to the Mayo Clinic, roughly 46% of the state’s population—4.6 million people—are completely vaccinated, lagging behind the national rate of 56%.

Only North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, and West Virginia have lower immunization rates in the United States than Louisiana.

Kevin Litten, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Health, stated that roughly 50,000 additional doses are expected to expire in the next month. Despite the increased number of wasted shots, he expects them to be administered before being discarded.

According to the Associated Press, the number of rejected photos has nearly tripled in the last three months. Since beginning to give the vaccination, the state had thrown out approximately 79,000 injections by the end of July. This amount was also viewed as a significant increase at the time, due to the ongoing issue of vaccine reluctance.

In July, Warner Thomas, CEO of Louisiana’s Ochsner Health System, said, “There’s so much misinformation and mistrust out there that it’s undermining the wonderful influence that this vaccination can have on the public.” “We have tens of thousands of doses of vaccination that we can distribute to people. We simply don’t have enough folks who want to get the vaccine.” The Louisiana Department of Health has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Developing countries continue to struggle with vaccine availability while Louisiana and other states continue to throw out old immunizations en bulk. Leaders from a handful of African countries expressed their dissatisfactions to the United Nations General Assembly in September, calling for increased international collaboration on vaccine distribution.

“It is an indictment on mankind that wealthy countries have obtained more than 82 percent of the world’s vaccine doses, while low-income countries have received fewer than 1%,” says the report. This is a condensed version of the information.