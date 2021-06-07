As the department shifts away from policing, a top Capitol Police official resigns.

Chad Thomas, the Capitol Police Department’s assistant chief of police for uniformed operations, has resigned for unclear reasons, as the department prepares to transition from policing to intelligence gathering and protection.

Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley Wood stated Thomas will be “separating from the Department” in a message obtained by Politico, thanking the veteran officer for his service. In the meanwhile, Wood said the department would “bring in additional resources in the coming weeks to assist with the improvement of its Uniformed Operations.”

Thomas began his career with Capitol Police in 1996 and was assigned to his current position as an acting chief in 2019. He was a key figure in the preparations for the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob in an attempt to prevent the certification of electoral votes. Staffing, timetables, SWAT team instructions, and security perimeter issues were all on Thomas’ plate.

The Capitol Police Department declined to comment on Washington Newsday’s request, citing the department’s policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

His retirement comes less than two months after Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified before Congress, calling for “culture change” in the aftermath of the Capitol incident on Jan. 6.

“For the most part, a police department is designed to be a reactionary force,” Bolton told the House Administration Committee. “Whereas, given their training and planning, a protective agency is positioned to be proactive in preventing occurrences like Jan. 6th.”

Following the attack, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned, and Yogananda Pittman was appointed as Sund’s replacement on an interim basis. In the aftermath of the disturbance, the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate both resigned.

The Capitol Police Board said at the end of April that it will begin looking for a new chief and that a decision would be made by “early summer.”

Rank-and-file personnel Capitol Police officers, notably Thomas and Pittman, have continued to express their unhappiness with top leadership. During a union vote in February, 96 percent of voting officers voted Thomas a vote of no confidence, while 92 percent gave Pittman the same. Capt. Ben Smith of the Capitol Police Department received the worst rebuke, with 97 percent of voting officers having no confidence in him.

The Associated Press got a 104-page report from Bolton. This is a condensed version of the information.