As the Delta Variant soars among the unvaccinated, Mississippi is left with only six ICU beds.

Hospitals across Mississippi are having to cope with a rise of new COVID cases in unvaccinated patients who have contracted the Delta strain, according to state officials.

Leaders at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) stated the virus is causing an increase in the number of patients under the age of 50 and youngsters being admitted to hospitals.

According to WJTV, the increase in new instances is putting a strain on Mississippi’s health systems, with officials claiming on Wednesday that there were just six ICU beds available across the state.

During a news briefing, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC’s COVID-19 incident commander, stated, “We are currently over capacity.”

“To be honest, we’ve been over capacity here at the medical center for the majority of the summer. It’s almost as if it’s a new normal, but it isn’t.”

In addition to a scarcity of beds, hospitals are unable to handle the influx of new COVID patients due to a staffing shortage, as nurses and doctors are also infected.

Because to a lack of staff, Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader, stated the UMMC had to close a 15-bed facility and leave 14 ICU beds unattended.

COVID outbreaks among workers have occurred when staff members are already worn out and overworked as they cope with yet another rise in cases, with the Delta version spreading across the state and across the country, according to Jones.

Jones told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, “We’ve gone through this four to five times.” “We’ve reached a critical juncture.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,821 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since January 15.

On Wednesday, 94 persons were admitted to UMMC with coronavirus, with 13 of them being minors, according to Jones.

The vast majority of those patients have not been vaccinated, leaving medical workers irritated and feeling “honestly, some low degree of animosity” toward people who have not received the vaccine.

“It’s almost impossible to express the frustration and despair that we all feel,” Woodward said.

"There are a lot of folks in health care right now that are very angry about this situation and feel like they are a part of it.