As the Delta Variant Slams Texas, Dallas Schools will Require Masks, defying Governor Greg Abbott.

The Dallas Independent School District (ISD), Texas’ second-largest school district, said Monday that students and teachers would be compelled to wear masks on its campuses for a limited time. This is in defiance of Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting schools from making such requirements.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced the new requirement at a press conference on Monday, expressing worries that the COVID-19 Delta variation is fast spreading across Texas. The new rule takes effect on Tuesday and requires all district employees, students, and visitors to wear masks when on district property.

The decision was made after the CDC and Dallas County Health authorities elevated the COVID-19 alert to a higher level and indicated that hospitalizations are increasing at the highest pace since the pandemic began, including among youngsters, according to the district.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Hinojosa said Monday, “We’re in a position that has become substantially more critical.”

Because students under the age of 12 are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and school attendance is required, the district claims that requiring students to wear masks will protect “the health and well-being of staff and students.” Dallas is the state’s first district to defy Abbott’s executive order prohibiting COVID-19 mandates. The directive, which was signed in May, prohibits all public schools and the Texas Education Agency from ordering students to wear face masks. Those who disobey the order could face a $1,000 charge, but it’s unclear how such a penalty would be applied to school districts.

“Governor Abbott’s directive does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to impose reasonable and essential safety standards for its staff and students,” the district stated in a statement Monday. “Dallas ISD is committed to the safety of our kids and staff,” Hinojosa said Monday when asked if the ISD should expect a fine from Abbott. “All of this will play out, and we won’t be the only ones taking action,” Hinojosa continued.

