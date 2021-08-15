As the Delta Variant Devastates Florida, a petition to recall Ron DeSantis receives 35,000 signatures.

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Florida, a petition to recall and remove Governor Ron DeSantis has met its goal of 35,000 signatures.

Cameron White started the petition, which criticizes the Republican governor’s attitude on COVID-19 as well as DeSantis’s difficulty in filing for unemployment benefits.

“Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and previous Governor Rick Scott have made it hard to file for unemployment benefits. They are more concerned with displaying low unemployment rates than with ensuring that Floridians have enough to eat, according to the petition.

“Aside from this tragic truth, DeSantis waited until the last minute to issue a stay-at-home order, which undoubtedly accelerated the spread of the Coronavirus. In addition, the governor has gone against CDC standards by allowing churches to have huge meetings. He is unfit to serve as our governor and must be dismissed as soon as the constitution permits.”

The petition, which was begun over a year ago, has recently gained traction, with hundreds of individuals signing it in the last few days as the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has risen. The petition garnered 35,367 signatures by Sunday morning.

White and DeSantis have been asked for comment by this publication.

As the Delta variation spreads, Florida is seeing some of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in the country. On Saturday, the state reported 25,991 new COVID-19 cases, a daily case total that set a new high. According to this website, the state has the highest rate of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the country.

As of August 7, Florida had 8.1 children hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000 population, according to statistics from the CovKid project, which uses COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, among people aged 18 and 19, Florida had the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the data, Florida had 20.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 persons in that age bracket as of August 7.

Despite this, the governor has maintained his executive order prohibiting local governments from imposing mask regulations in public venues, such as schools.

In many circles, though, the governor is still popular. Despite the fact that DeSantis has yet to officially enter the 2022 Florida gubernatorial campaign, he has already raised much more money. This is a condensed version of the information.