As the debt ceiling deadline approaches, JPMorgan Chase is preparing for a credit default in the United States.

According to Reuters, the company’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, is considering how such a situation might affect markets and clients, as well as the response of rating agencies.

He told the news outlet, “This is like the third time we’ve had to do this, and it’s a potentially disastrous occurrence.”

Dimon’s comments come as politicians try to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before the Treasury Department runs out of cash, something Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said could happen in a matter of weeks.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Yellen said, “We currently estimate that Treasury will exhaust its exceptional measures if Congress does not act to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18.” “We expect Treasury to be left with very minimal resources at that point, which would be soon depleted.”

Yellen also warned that if Congress does not act swiftly on the issue, it could cause “significant disruptions to financial markets,” as increased uncertainty will aggravate volatility and weaken investor confidence.

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a bill suspending the debt ceiling until December 2022 and funding the government for the following two months. In a vote on Monday, however, Senate Republicans defeated the bill.

Then, on Tuesday, Republicans blocked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attempt to utilize unanimous agreement to convene a 51-vote vote to suspend the federal debt limit.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that the GOP will not vote to increase the debt ceiling.

Democrats may handle the debt ceiling through reconciliation, which allows them to avoid the Senate filibuster and approve legislation with a simple majority vote. “Going through reconciliation is hazardous for the country and a nonstarter,” Schumer warned Tuesday.

“If Republicans keep standing in the way, the country will go into default for the first time in history,” Schumer added.

Democrats are already looking into future debt limit solutions, according to Pelosi.

At a press conference, the speaker stated, “Right now, we have to raise the debt ceiling.”

