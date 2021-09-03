As the debate over Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate rages, Florida COVID Daily Deaths set a new high.

In August, Florida had a high number of COVID-19 deaths on a daily basis, as the debate over an executive order banning mask regulations continued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the seven-day average of daily fatalities in August was 244, which was higher than the previous high of 227 in August 2020.

In August, there were eight days with more daily deaths than during the pandemic’s previous peak. The Associated Press said that the toll for August could possibly rise because numbers for the middle and end of the month have yet to be released.

The findings came after the CDC reported 1,338 additional COVID deaths on Thursday, the greatest number ever reported in a single day, though they could have occurred over several days or weeks.

It takes the total number of deaths in Florida to 45,909, with the number of people in intensive care increasing to 3,385 for the first time in two days.

The CDC reported 21,392 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state to 3,291,225 since the outbreak began.

The political repercussions from the deadly surge and Governor Ron DeSantis’ decree prohibiting school districts from requiring students to wear masks is still being felt.

“We’ve never seen such a high death toll in a single report. It should astound us,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor against the Republican.

DeSantis has filed an appeal of a judge’s order from August that provided Florida’s 67 school boards the authority to impose a student mask mandate without parental consent.

The governor has stated that requiring pupils to wear masks is a violation of Florida’s Parents’ Bill of Rights, a position that has enraged educators and health experts.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, DeSantis’ popularity drops, with almost half of voters (48 percent) disapproving of his job performance, according to a Morning Consult poll released this week.

While the same number of voters approve of his performance, his total disapproval rating among all voters has grown by 8% since July 1.

