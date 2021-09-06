As the death toll from Hurricane Ida rises to 27, Gov. Phil Murphy defends the state’s storm warnings.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey defended his state’s warnings about Hurricane Ida’s remnants after it wreaked havoc on the state on Wednesday, killing 27 people and leaving four more missing.

In response to inquiries about how forceful New Jersey’s warnings about the storm’s hazards were, Murphy stated on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday that they were “loud and clear.”

Murphy explained, “We screamed loud and clear: tornado warnings, flood warnings, flash flood alerts.” “We pleaded with folks to get off the highway. Even so, you’ve had 27 people killed and a lot of property destroyed.”

Despite this, Murphy acknowledged that New Jersey still has a long way to go when it comes to disaster alerts.

“We want to make sure that when people hear these warnings, they take them as seriously as we do,” concluded the Democratic governor. “And, with God’s help, we’ll be able to sharpen that as well in the future.”

Days ahead of the storm’s arrival in New Jersey, flash flood and tornado warnings were issued. Prior to the storm’s arrival, Murphy issued a warning to locals, telling them to “just remain in if you can,” but took no official action, according to Politico.

Murphy announced a state of emergency about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, well after the rain had started to cause problems, and only an hour later sent the order to the media.

Murphy’s office has been contacted by this website for a statement or clarification on these remarks.

Murphy later expressed concern that Congress would fail to enact any infrastructure measure that includes provisions to assist states in preparing for increasingly catastrophic weather scenarios brought on by climate change.

The governor stated, “I believe the failure would be historic.” “Unfortunately, I believe it would be an example of America failing to meet the moment. The alarms have been going off for decades, if not longer, in the intensity that we’ve witnessed this week, and the loss of life and destruction is a harsh reminder. So, with the heaviest of hearts, we shall do everything we can within our state if that does not happen.”

On Wednesday, the remnants of Hurricane Ida were strong enough to bring uncommon tornadoes to the Garden State. One of the. This is a condensed version of the information.