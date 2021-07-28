As the death toll and COVID cases rise in Missouri, a hospital is expanding its morgue capacity.

The Associated Press reported that a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, has increased its mortuary capacity in response to an increase in the recent death toll from COVID-19. In July, 75 people died at the Springfield hospital and other system hospitals in the region, with 19 more going away since Friday.

To care for the deceased, CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said his organization had to bring in temporary cooling equipment. As the highly transmissible Delta version of COVID-19 continues to infect unvaccinated citizens, Missouri is among the states with the highest case counts in the United States.

Even if vaccinated, people in areas with high transmission rates, such as Missouri, should wear masks indoors in public places, according to new CDC recommendations. After hearing about rare cases of vaccinated patients infected with Delta yet being contagious, the CDC decided to modify the order.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN, “I know this is not a message America wants to hear.” “With previous variations, we didn’t observe the capacity of people who had these uncommon breakthrough infections to transfer the virus to others, but with the Delta variant, we now find that you can actually pass it to someone else.”

Following new federal recommendations calling for the reinstatement of mask use in viral hot regions in the wake of a huge increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country, governments and companies are scurrying to shift direction.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s statement on Tuesday, Nevada and Kansas City were among the first to re-impose indoor mask restrictions.

All schools must provide masks for students, instructors, and visitors, according to the guidelines, and districts around the country are attempting to comply.

Legislators in a few Republican-led states have made it unlawful for schools to mandate students to wear masks. The governor of South Carolina indicated the state’s mask prohibition will not be reversed, while Arkansas officials are debating whether to rethink an April law prohibiting local and state government entities from requiring masks.

As the number of viral infections and hospitalizations in the state rises, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is facing mounting pressure to relax the ban, at least for schools.

