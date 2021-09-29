As the deadline approaches, the nation’s second-largest school district claims that 4 out of 5 employees are fully vaccinated.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has immunized more than 80% of its employees against COVID-19 ahead of the district’s vaccination mandate deadline on October 15.

The district is the country’s second largest, employing some 73,000 people, including substitutes. The number of employees who have told the district that they have been vaccinated does not include individuals who plan to get vaccinated in the future days or those who have yet to supply the district with their vaccination information, according to a statement shared with This website.

Employee vaccination counts “continue to climb,” according to a LAUSD official, who added that the district is “seeing significant increases day over day and week after week.”

“The current employee vaccination rate of over 80% does not include employees who are scheduled to receive their second dose or single Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next two and a half weeks, and it does not reflect the many employees who are fully vaccinated but have not yet uploaded their records,” the spokesperson said.

Megan Reilly, the interim superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said in mid-August that all staff would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees would be obliged to get tested for the virus on a regular basis regardless of immunization status, according to Reilly.

“This additional step goes above and beyond local and federal health rules to provide an additional layer of safety in our schools, particularly for our youngest learners,” Reilly said at the time of the district’s announcement. Employees were given until October 15 to comply with the directive.

The district announced in early September that all pupils eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will be obliged to get one. Vaccination deadlines for students aged 12 and up vary depending on whether they simply attend in-person classes or participate in extracurricular activities. According to the district, students who turn 12 after the initial dates must get vaccinated within two months of their birthday.

In a Twitter tweet on Tuesday, the district reminded staff about the looming vaccination deadline. Employees who attend vaccination clinics provided by the district, on the other hand, are automatically vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.