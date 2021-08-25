As the COVID Origins Probe reportedly ends inconclusively, China refers to Biden as a “laughing stock.”

After months of investigation, the Intelligence Community is still stumped as to the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak, a fact that Chinese state media used to undermine President Joe Biden.

According to The Washington Post, Biden received a classified report from the Intelligence Community on the COVID-19 origin on Tuesday. The goal was that the report would lead to a better understanding of COVID-19’s origins, but the Intelligence Community is still unable to agree on whether the virus emerged spontaneously or in a laboratory, according to reports.

China adamantly rejects that the pandemic began as a result of a laboratory error, accusing individuals who propose the hypothesis of exploiting the outbreak to forward an anti-China agenda. The Global Times, a state-run news publication, blasted the origin probe for being directed by the Intelligence Community rather than scientists, ahead of the report’s release.

“Having an intelligence team look for virus origins is ridiculous enough, and it’s unsurprising that Biden would come up with no definitive answer,” Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist at Wuhan University, told the Global Times. “But if Biden seeks another investigation, it will degrade his administration’s credibility and make it a laughing stock,” he added.

In May, Biden directed the Intelligence Community to step up its efforts to get the globe “closer to a conclusive conclusion” about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins. Two components of the Intelligence Community were leaning toward the theory that COVID-19 developed organically at the time of the order, while the other was leaning toward a laboratory accident.

After 90 days, which Biden gave the Intelligence Community to provide an updated assessment, it appears that little is firmly known about the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin. It’s a possibility that Avril Haines, the National Intelligence Director, hinted about in June.

While the intelligence community hoped to locate a “smoking gun,” Haines told Yahoo! that finding one is “difficult.” In March, a group of foreign experts discovered that both ideas were on the table, and investigators could only state whether one was more plausible than the other.

After an investigation mission to China, a group of two dozen international and Chinese experts came to the same findings as the Intelligence Community. Beijing. This is a condensed version of the information.