As the COVID Delta Variant sweeps through the state, Mississippi is running out of ICU beds.

In Mississippi, a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variety has resulted in a scarcity of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, prompting health experts to predict an increase in deaths in the following weeks.

Medical resources are being strained, according to Mississippi Department of Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, as the highly contagious type of the disease spreads across the state.

According to him, 13 hospitals in the state today have no ICU beds available, while just about a tenth of ICU beds are accessible in other facilities.

“We’re going to have a tough few weeks,” Dobbs said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Delta is hitting us hard.” The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal wrote, “We expect to continue to put extra pressure on the healthcare system.”

According to the journal, nine out of ten hospitalizations and deaths in Mississippi between June 13 and July 11 were among unvaccinated people, while state officials are concerned about the increase in transmissions.

According to the Journal, Dr. Dan Edney, regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region, stated, “We really don’t need to go through this again.” “Vaccination is the solution so that we don’t have to go through such killing times again.”

The frequency of occurrences among minors has alarmed health officials, resulting in severe death and hospitalization among middle-aged and older persons.

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, told ABC News on Wednesday that kid patients had a “substantial increase” in symptoms compared to those diagnosed earlier in the epidemic.

He described the symptoms as “more conventional COVID symptoms,” such as fever, cough, and respiratory disease.

“I believe that is due to the fact that this delta variation is causing a little more severe disease in the juvenile population than previous strains.”

Hospitalizations more than doubled from 145 to 419 between July 5 and July 19, although not reaching their February peak. Meanwhile, according to Mississippi Today, the number of people in ICUs has climbed from 35 to 138 over the same time period.

Only a third of those polled agreed with the statement, according to the outlet (34 percent). This is a condensed version of the information.