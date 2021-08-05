As the COVID Delta Variant ravages Florida, Ron DeSantis’ approval rating tanks.

In a new poll released on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ approval rating fell to 43.7 percent, as the state grapples with an increase in cases of COVID caused by the highly transmissible Delta form.

In a hypothetical battle with Representative Charlie Crist, a Democrat who represents Florida’s 13th congressional district, the Republican governor loses re-election, according to a poll conducted by St. Pete Polls on August 2-3.

When asked if they approve of DeSantis’ job performance, 48.3 percent replied no, while 43.7 percent said yes. This is a considerable drop from the governor’s support rating of 55 percent in a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll in May.

According to the St. Pete Polls poll, 7.9% of respondents were unsure if they approved of DeSantis’ performance.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, received 48.8% approval from respondents, with 45.7 percent disapproving and 5.6 percent undecided.

The new poll also questioned Floridians who they would vote for if the governor’s election were held on the same day they were polled, as well as hypothetical matchups against potential Democratic candidates. The next governorship election will be held in 2022.

Charlie Crist, the state’s governor from 2007 to 2011, defeated DeSantis with 45.3 percent of the vote to 43.8 percent for the Republican, despite a large percentage of undecided voters (10.8%).

DeSantis fared better in the hypothetical race against Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, winning 45.1 percent to Fried’s 41.8 percent. However, 13.1% of those polled were undecided.

On the crucial issue of school mask regulations, the poll indicated that a large majority of respondents disagree with DeSantis’ recent executive order prohibiting public schools from requiring students to wear face masks.

When asked if masks should be needed for all students when the state’s schools reopen, 62 percent responded yes, 31.9 percent said no, and 6.1 percent said they were unsure.

The poll used an automated phone system to poll 3,952 probable Florida voters, with a margin of error of 1.6 percent. Poll tracker FiveThirtyEight has given St. Pete Polls a B+ rating. The latest poll comes as COVID cases in Florida are on the rise.

