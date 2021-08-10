As the Coronavirus Delta Variant Outbreak Spreads, an Arkansas hospital shows behind-the-scenes of the ICU.

As the number of persons hospitalized in Arkansas with COVID-19 reaches record-breaking levels, a hospital in Arkansas has published film of the current situation of its Intensive Care Unit.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas shared a video on Facebook of two fathers from “quite diverse walks of life” receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Neither man has been immunized.

Dr. Sonal Bhakta, the hospital’s top medical officer, displays the intubated males seeking treatment after contracting COVID, as the Delta strain spreads throughout the state and the country.

The ad pushing people to get the vaccine was issued as Arkansas saw the biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 since the epidemic began, with 1,376 cases reported on Monday.

In the video, Dr. Bhakta says, “I wanted to show you what our COVID unit looks like, including some of our patients.”

A 51-year-old law enforcement officer is one of the individuals seen in the video suffering from severe COVID symptoms.

“Unfortunately, he is currently extremely gravely ill,” Bhakta said. “[His wife] recognizes the gravity of the situation. She has received the first dose of the vaccine and will receive the second dose shortly.”

A 40-year-old father of an 11-year-old girl is the second patient. In addition, he is in a critical state.

He is defined as a non-profit organization’s founder and president who “genuinely loves helping people” and spending time with his family and friends.

“His childhood girlfriend married him, and their anniversary is today,” Bhakta explained.

Hospitals across the country have been asking people to obtain their vaccines because their ICU units are currently overburdened due to an inflow of new Delta variant-infected patients, especially toddlers.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Monday that the state presently has only eight ICU beds available, with 286 patients on ventilators.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted, “Today’s report exposes some extremely shocking numbers.” “We had the biggest single-day spike in COVID hospitalizations and have already surpassed our prior high.

He went on to say that vaccinations reduce hospitalizations.

In other news, Hutchinson expressed regret for signing a law prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks, and he requested the state legislature to overturn the decision in light of the surge in. This is a condensed version of the information.