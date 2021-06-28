As the Candace Owens feud escalates, Kimberly Klacik’s stripper responds.

As the social media spat between the conservative commentators developed last week, former GOP Congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik responded to Candace Owens’ assertions that she used to work as a stripper and recruited a Democratic strategist for her election campaign.

On June 18, a disagreement erupted between the two commentators after Owens said that President Joe Biden’s declaration of Juneteenth as a public holiday was the Democrats’ attempt to “repackage segregation.”

“Sometimes I wonder when (if ever) Black America will wake up to the psychological warfare and continual brainwash to believe everything is racist,” Owens wrote in response to the outrage in a later tweet.

In a now-deleted tweet, Klacik, a former Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, responded to that message, writing: “Many in ‘Black America,’ believe it or not, are well aware that the battle is between classism and racism.

“Unfortunately, the majority is made up of the loudest voices with the broadest platforms. Because of your lack of interaction with black people, this may come as a surprise to you.”

On Sunday, June 20, Owens and Klacik traded barbs in a series of Instagram postings, culminating in the former claiming to have “amazing” information about the political activist that will “blow your minds.”

Owens, a renowned activist and host of the Candace program on the right news website The Daily Wire, subsequently produced a 45-minute video on Klacik on Wednesday, in which she made many charges about her history.

