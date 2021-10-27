As the Brazilian Senate Recommends Charges Over the Pandemic, Donald Trump Endorses Jair Bolsonaro.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection on the same day that the Brazilian Senate recommended he face criminal prosecution for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, former President Trump said, “President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the last few years.” “He fights for and loves the Brazilian people.” “[Bolsonaro] is a terrific president who will never let his great country’s people down,” the message went on to say.

Bolsonaro has been the president of Brazil since 2019, and his ideas are often contrasted to those of Trump. Bolsonaro has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” by the Daily Beast. Bolsonaro, an independent and former official in Rio de Janeiro, was elected on a far-right nationalist conservative platform. In Brazil, he has also fought for pro-life ideas and less restrictive gun legislation.

Bolsonaro also “[idolized]the outgoing US president” and was “peddling similar bogus claims and conspiracy theories in Brazil” following the 2020 US presidential election, according to Foreign Policy.

Trump’s support comes only hours after a Brazilian Senate committee voted 7-4 to recommend that Bolsonaro be charged criminally for his management of COVID.

Bolsonaro’s support ratings have been declining as a result of hyperinflation and his response to the pandemic, and he is up for reelection in 2022. Brazil has experienced the second-highest number of COVID-19-related deaths in the world, trailing only the United States.

For the past six months, a Senate committee has been looking into Bolsonaro’s and his administration’s COVID actions.

According to a copy of the committee’s findings acquired by the Associated Press, Bolsonaro should face charges ranging from incitement to charlatanism and crimes against humanity.

The report’s author also claimed that Bolsonaro was “the principal person accountable for the federal government’s failures during the outbreak.”

Bolsonaro is accused of failing to purchase the required number of COVID vaccines to inoculate the Brazilian population, as well as expressing reservations about the vaccines’ efficacy. He is also said to have underestimated the pandemic’s severity and pushed back against mandatory masks and quarantines.

