As the Bootleg Fire spreads to over 350,000 acres in Oregon, the state’s wildfire map is updated.

Thousands of residents have been forced to from their homes as the Bootleg Fire in Oregon burnt more than 350,000 acres on Monday, while 80 wildfires rage across multiple states in the United States.

According to the government InciWeb wildfire tracking site, the Bootleg Fire, which has been burning in Oregon since July 6 and is creeping in on the California border, has burnt 364,113 acres in the state while only being 30% contained.

The fire is spreading quickly, having passed the 300,000-acre threshold on Monday before reaching more than 350,000 acres torched by 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

At least 2,250 firefighters are battling the wildfire, which is already one of the state’s largest in history, while officials also strive to put out the seven other fires presently raging around the state, which have destroyed more than 400,000 acres.

More than 2,000 Oregon people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed at least 160 homes and buildings in the two weeks since it began.

According to the BBC, evacuation centers have been established in numerous cities affected by the fire, including Redmond and Klamath Falls.

The fire has burned about 562 square miles, which is around 10 square miles less than Delhi, India, or Houston, Texas, but more than Los Angeles, California.

Over the coming week, temperatures across the United States’ West Coast are expected to be higher than average for this time of year, posing additional challenges for firefighters battling the blazes.

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s operations section chief, John Flannigan, told US media on Sunday that officials are battling to suppress the fire because “the weather’s really against us.” It will be hot, dry, and the air will be unstable, allowing the heat to rise faster and allowing more air to enter.

“Everything that is bad for firemen and good for fire. As a result, it will be a true battle.”

Joe Hessel, the incident commander, echoed Flannigan's remarks to CNN, saying: