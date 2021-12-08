As the Beijing Olympics approach, China and the IOC remain tight-lipped on the Peng Shuai case.

The world’s greatest winter athletes will convene in China two months from now for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Two of the most talked-about tales surrounding the upcoming Beijing Olympics have nothing to do with ice skating, bobsledding, alpine skiing, curling, hockey, or any other Nordic activity.

The first concerns a missing tennis player, while the second concerns human rights violations in Western China, which have resulted in the United States’ diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star, has been missing and silent for more than a month after she claimed on social media that a high Chinese Communist official had sexually abused her.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed to have spoken with Peng twice, despite the fact that she has had no further communication outside of China since Nov. 2, according to IOC officials (WTA).

All WTA tournaments in China were recently canceled. On Tuesday, the IOC was confronted with questions about Peng.

“We can’t promise you anything with 100% assurance. We can only do our best in the process that we believe is in the best interests of the athlete’s well-being “Mark Adams, a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, confirmed this.

“We can’t make guarantees because we don’t have all the data,” Adams stated. “It’s a complete road map to at least try to get in touch with her and find out where she is.” Peng and IOC President Thomas Bach have agreed to meet for dinner in Beijing in January, just ahead of the Winter Olympics, which will begin on Feb. 4 and last two weeks, coinciding with the Chinese New Year.

On Nov. 21, Bach allegedly spoke with Peng on the phone. The IOC has been chastised for failing to be transparent in its dealings with Peng and for failing to share any audio or footage of the calls.

After the social media hashtag ‘WhereIsPengShuai’ received worldwide attention, tennis legends such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and Martina Navritilova have expressed their support for Peng.

Bach was questioned on Tuesday about why Peng had not approached the WTA or any other tennis players across the world who would be able to assist her.

“I definitely can’t answer because I don’t know,” Bach stated.

