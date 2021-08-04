As the Arkansas School District deals with the Delta Virus, over 160 students have already been quarantined.

According to TV station KARK, the Marion School District had 168 pupils and three faculty members under quarantine as of two days ago. According to Marion School District Communications Director Andy Weld, seven kids and three faculty members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school year began on July 26 for the eastern Arkansas district, which uses a “hybrid calendar” that gives students and faculty a two-week break in the fall after the first nine weeks.

The delta variety is about to explode, resulting in a flood of unvaccinated children in hospitals.

Because they were properly vaccinated, ten kids and 15 staff members were able to skip the quarantine, according to Weld. He also mentioned that the district is now providing a $200 stipend to employees who have proof of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The district will organize a community vaccination clinic on August 4, followed by a staff vaccination clinic on August 12, as it continues to emphasize the need of vaccinations to county residents in one of the least vaccinated states in the country.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,984 new cases and 948 active cases on Sunday, bringing the overall number of cases to 388,436 and the number of active cases to 19,738.

Dr. José Romero, the state’s secretary of health, expressed his concerns about the upcoming school year, telling CNN, “We’re seeing closures in day cares, we’re seeing closures in summer camps, and all of this leads me to believe that in a setting where there isn’t strict mitigation, it will spread very, very quickly in our schools.”

Danyelle McNeill, the public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, previously told This website that the department is "working very closely with the Arkansas Department of Education to provide recommendations to schools and school districts about how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the school setting and to prepare for outbreaks."