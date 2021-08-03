As the anniversary of the Dayton shooting approaches, the families of the victims are suing the publisher of high-capacity magazines.

According to the Associated Press, family members of four victims murdered in the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, filed a lawsuit on Sunday against the manufacturer of the high-capacity magazine used by the gunman.

The families claim in the lawsuit that the magazine’s huge capacity for ammo allows it to aid the killing of as many people as possible. According to the Associated Press, they also claim that the maker, Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc., purposely advertised and sold the 100-round magazine used by gunman Connor Betts to kill nine people in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

Betts was able to fire 41 shots in 32 seconds due to the magazine’s capacity before being shot and killed by police, according to the lawsuit. The magazine’s producer was also accused of producing the device despite the fact that it “had no or negligible utility for authorized uses of weapons but poses a great risk to public safety because it is extraordinarily effective and enticing for use in unlawful mass killings.”

According to the lawsuit, the magazine’s capacity “allowed the Shooter to transform the popular commercial sector into a battle zone in seconds.”

The relatives of the victims are seeking specific monetary damages in excess of $15,000, as well as an injunction prohibiting the corporation from distributing high-capacity magazines “without sufficient precautions to prevent their misuse.”

Family relatives of shooting victims Derrick Fudge, Lois Oglesby, Logan Turner, and Beatrice Nicole Warren-Curtis filed the complaint.

On Tuesday, messages seeking comment on the case were left with the corporation.

Betts was shot and killed by police half a minute after opening fire in Dayton’s busy Oregon District entertainment district on August 4, 2019. Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded many more using an AR-15-style weapons with an extended ammunition magazine.

Betts was suspended from high school years ago, according to peers, for building a “hit list” of classmates he wanted to injure. Betts was also suspended, according to two of his friends, after he came to school with a list of female students he planned to sexually assault.

Betts had a “history of fascination with violent ideations with mass shootings and voiced a desire to commit a mass shooting,” according to police investigations. Betts was found guilty, according to the FBI. This is a condensed version of the information.