As the 1/6 Committee faces arraignment, Steve Bannon declares, “We’re Going on the Offense.”

As his agreement is expected in the coming days, Steve Bannon announced on Monday that he plans to go “on the offense” against the January 6 Committee.

“This is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, and [President] Joe Biden,” Bannon told reporters following his initial court appearance.

We’re going to go on offensive because we’re weary of playing defense, so we’ll go on offense and stand by.”

“We’re going on offense,” Bannon continued.

