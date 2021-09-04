As Texas law takes effect, the number of calls to an abortion clinic in Oklahoma has increased by tenfold.

Clinics outside of Texas have been inundated with calls from potential patients as a result of Texas’ new restrictive abortion law, Senate Bill 8, which goes into effect on Wednesday. Texas law prohibits abortions after six weeks, or when a fetal heartbeat is found, which is well before most women are aware of their pregnancies.

One Oklahoma clinic claims to have seen a significant increase in out-of-state call volume. According to KXAN in Texas, the Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City claimed that before the law was passed, it had three to five phone calls from Texas each day, but that number has now risen to 50 to 55. For the first time in its history, the clinic has been obliged to set a daily limit on the number of patients it may admit.

‘Will you come on for a third day when you come to see us?’ I’ve already asked a few of our physicians. Will you volunteer for an extra shift so that we can see more of these Texas patients?’ KXAN spoke with Rebecca Tong, the clinic’s acting co-executive director. “At this moment, not everyone who requires an abortion will be seen.”

The Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City was contacted by this website to check if the statistics had altered as of Saturday, but no response was received before publication time.

“We want to underscore, however, that people who require abortion treatment should continue to seek assistance from Texas funds and nearby clinics,” a clinic spokesman told KXAN. “If we are unable to treat someone owing to high traffic, we will gladly refer them to a clinic that has openings.”

The Planned Parenthood office in South Texas also informed KXAN that call volume was almost twice as high as usual. The patients were either trying to get in before the deadline or determining whether their pregnancy was eligible under Texas’ new rule.

Sarah Wheat, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, told KXAN, “What patients are finding out as they phone and seek appointments is that in many cases we’re having to tell them straight up front that we’re not going to be able to assist them.” “It’s the only option they have. This is a condensed version of the information.