As tensions rise over the Olympics boycott, a poll finds that the United States is more popular abroad than China.

According to new polling, the United States is perceived more favorably globally than China.

According to Morning Consult, the United States’ net favorability in all European countries surveyed has increased significantly (by more than 30 percentage points) since President Joe Biden took over for Donald Trump in January 2020.

In nine countries, the United States has a higher net favorability rating than China, including five of the G7 nations: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

China, on the other hand, has performed poorly in every Morning Consult poll conducted in the last year. South Koreans had a net favorability rating of minus 79 percent, while Japanese had a net favorability rating of minus 74 percent.

In a statement, Morning Consult’s head of global risk research, Jason McMann, said there is “growing worry” about China as an economic and military power.

The findings of the polls come as tensions between the United States and China rise following the Biden administration’s decision to implement a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. No official delegates will be sent to the games, which are set to begin in February, according to the White House.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters Monday that American athletes will continue to participate and be supported from home, but that the administration cannot proceed as if everything is “business as usual.”

Officials in China condemned the action as political posturing and threatened retaliation against the United States.

The decision, according to Liu Mingche, counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Russia, “harms the interests of winter sports players and fans, and it is a stupid perversion of the precious Olympic spirit.”

After months of pressure from human rights groups and lawmakers on both sides of the political line, the Biden administration decided to boycott. On the international scene, China has been chastised for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang area, as well as its persecution of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

China’s activities against the Uyghur have been classed as genocide by the US State Department, which the country denies.

According to the White House, Biden expressed human rights concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an hour-long phone chat last month.