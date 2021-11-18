As tensions in Oklahoma grow over Julius Jones’ impending execution, he is racing against the clock.

Julius Jones has only a few hours left to live until Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt intervenes.

Jones, 41, is set to die by lethal injection at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

He was convicted of killing businessman Paul Howell in 1999 and condemned to death, but he has maintained his innocence for more than two decades. Jones claims he was set up by the true killer, who testified against him and was released after 15 years in prison.

However, despite the fact that the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has twice recommended that Jones’ sentence be converted to life in prison with the possibility of parole due to reservations about the evidence that led to his conviction, Stitt’s decision is final. The governor, who is a Republican, has yet to say if he would adopt the board’s recommendations.

We’re on our way to McAlester to shower Julius with all of the love, prayer, and singing that has resounded throughout the capitol in recent days.

If you can’t join us, retweet this to let him and the Jones family know you’re rooting for him!

sami.i.ami/ig (: sami.i.ami/ig) — Justice for Julius (@justice4julius) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cAeeRVbs 18 November 2021 Celebrities, athletes, and lawmakers from across the political spectrum have joined Jones’ family in begging the governor to spare Jones’ life as the clock ticks down.

Meanwhile, in reaction to pro-Jones rallies, law enforcement agencies have beefed up security at the state Capitol and the governor’s house.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced in a statement Wednesday that barriers had been installed along NE 23rd Street near the governor’s residence, and the sidewalk in front of the mansion had been restricted.

“OHP is responsible for protecting people and property on state property, and we intend to do so with the professionalism and civility that Oklahomans have come to expect from our agency,” the statement continued.

Supporters gathered outside the governor’s house on Wednesday, while prayer vigils were conducted at the state Capitol and students from across Oklahoma City marched out in support of Jones.

During the protest outside the governor’s home on Wednesday night, the pastor of an Oklahoma City church was arrested.

At a news conference. This is a condensed version of the information.