As tensions grew, US intelligence detected Chinese, Russian, and Iranian election meddling.

“Since when has the Lamestream Media decided who will be our next president?” On November 8, Donald Trump sent out a tweet. In a statement, the campaign said it would file legal challenges to election results in select states.

Another crisis, COVID-19, grabbed the news in America in early November. On election day, the number of daily cases in the United States surpassed 100,000, a new high. On November 8, the number of confirmed COVID cases worldwide topped 50 million, with 20% of those cases occurring in the United States.

COVID had already infected Trump, his wife Melania, and their son Barron, and White House personnel began to get infected the week before the election. Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, was the first to test positive following the election. President Trump’s main advisor, the former North Carolina legislator, has accompanied him on campaign and other trips.

Then David Bossie, the man in charge of the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the election, tested positive for marijuana, effectively removing him from the decision-making circle and barring him from the White House and campaign headquarters. The most crucial thing is that Meadows and Bossie lost face-to-face contact with the president, which is the most effective way of keeping his attention.

Rudy Giuliani leapt into the void, teaming up with Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas, to preach election fraud. Powell was the creator of the unsubstantiated claim that Dominion Voting Systems machines changed votes, which resulted in the company filing a defamation suit against Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers, as well as a federal judge ordering Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers to pay attorney’s fees for the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit, which had incurred significant costs in their defense.

According to Bob Woodward’s and Robert Costa’s book “Peril,” Attorney General William Barr later called Giuliani a “fucking moron.” According to Barr, he was anxious for money (and attention) and drank excessively. Others viewed the Rudy-and-Powell team as a “clown show,” with Powell asserting that Trump did not lose the election due to “huge communist influence.” This is a condensed version of the information.