As tens of thousands of people remain without power in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, Biden plans a trip there on Friday.

Biden is to visit hurricane-ravaged Louisiana on Friday, where tens of thousands of people are still without electricity.

President Joe Biden will travel to Louisiana on Friday to observe the destruction inflicted by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and other hard-hit areas, where thousands of people remain stranded and without power.

“We will not visit any community or part of the state,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the trip is being “planned in close cooperation with authorities on the ground.”

According to state and municipal officials, thousands of households are without electricity and other services, and many roads are still blocked by downed trees and other debris.

According to the White House, Biden will fly to New Orleans, but more details on his specific plans and potential stops in the area will be published later.

Biden’s point person for government response activities has been appointed Cedric Richmond, a prominent White House aide and former Louisiana congressman.

“He understands the area,” Biden said of Richmond during a virtual meeting with state and local leaders in Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday.

“[Richmond] knows how to get things done in government and is familiar with the people who have been impacted by Ida.”

More than a million homes lost power after the Category 4 storm slammed into Louisiana on Sunday, 16 years after Category 3 Hurricane Katrina wrecked havoc on the same Gulf Coast region. With temperatures in the 90s, the area is now under a heat advisory this week, hindering relief and rescue efforts.

“During the heat advisory in Louisiana, more than 40% of the state is still without power,” Psaki said.

Furthermore, there is a significant gas shortage in the area. According to the GasBuddy web tracker, roughly 60% of gas stations in New Orleans were out of gas on Wednesday afternoon. In Baton Rouge, the outage rate was 54 percent.

Biden quickly agreed to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ request for a major federal disaster declaration, which will allow the state and local governments, as well as individuals, to receive greater federal assistance.

“We have a lot of work to do, and no one expects it to be simple. The following is a condensed version of the data.