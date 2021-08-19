As tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country, the US claims it lacks the “capacity to test” for COVID-19.

As hundreds of Americans and friends fled Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, the US State Department confessed that few are being tested for the fatal coronavirus, which is spreading across the country.

“We don’t have the capability to test everyone at the airport right now,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Since Saturday, the United States has evacuated almost 7,000 people. Another 6,000 people were processed at the airport and would be transported overnight to the United States, Qatar, or other nations in the area, according to Price.

Thousands of people waiting to be airlifted have crowded the terminals at Hamid Karzai International Airport, as evidenced by photos of evacuees crammed into Air Force cargo jets.

Price stated, “Our first aim is to get as many people out as possible.” “We will test in those third countries depending on where these persons go—there are various transit countries—but our primary objective right now is to bring as many people to safety as possible.”

Because citizens are not obligated to register their location with the government, the State Department has no idea how many Americans remain in Afghanistan.

When questioned about a possible schedule, Price said, “The president has been very clear that we are going to do as much as we can for as long as we can.”

In the following days, he said, the US military is aiming to increase the number of evacuees to 5,000 to 9,000 every day.

“We’ve gone out to an increasing number of people, encouraging them to consider traveling to the airport if they’re able,” Price said.

COVID-19 has killed over 624,000 people in the United States as the epidemic spreads around the world. Coronavirus killed an estimated 4.5 million individuals worldwide.

Coronavirus cases have lately increased in the United States as the new and more contagious Delta form spreads.

However, Price claims that many of the safety precautions recommended by health professionals, such as social separation and routine testing prior to travel, have not been enforced by the US military and diplomatic channels.

“At the end of the day, the most important indicator for us is the amount of people we can repatriate or bring into the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.