As Ted Cruz blocks Biden nominees, Adam Kinzinger says, “America Deserves Better Politicians.”

Senator Ted Cruz’s efforts to obstruct President Joe Biden’s ambassador choices prompted Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to bemoan in a Wednesday evening tweet that “America deserves better politicians.”

Cruz, a Texas Republican, has been using a number of Biden’s diplomatic nominees as leverage to force a vote on sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Meanwhile, as his first year in office draws to a close, many of Biden’s diplomatic positions remain unfilled.

“The President has a legal right to his envoys.” The country suffers as a result of their absence…. It was bad when they blocked Trump’s, and it’s bad now that we’re blocking Biden’s,” Kinzinger said on Twitter. The message included a link to an article about Cruz obstructing nominations and irritating Democrats.

“Please, let’s stop acting like kids. “Better politicians are needed in America,” the Illinois Republican added.

Over 50 of Biden's ambassador nominations have yet to be confirmed by the Senate. Cruz, along with Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley, is delaying votes on many of the candidates, despite opposition from other GOP colleagues.

“I want ambassadors to be confirmed.” Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Politico last week that “we certainly need those personnel in-country.”

Cruz has been vocal about his disappointment with the Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline earlier this year. The pipeline will bring natural gas from Russia to Germany, making it a crucial project that unites a key US opponent with a key US friend.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been in talks with Cruz to get the ambassador candidates’ holds lifted. It’s still uncertain how they’ll come to an agreement.

During a statement on the Senate floor on Wednesday, the New York Democrat said, “We have been working over the past day to achieve a lift on several of these holds.”

“If the senator from Texas proposes a plan that does not contain lifting, I will vote against it.” This is a condensed version of the information.