As supplies run out, Biden’s administration orders 1.7 million more monoclonal antibody doses.

The Biden administration has purchased over 1.7 million monoclonal antibody therapies, potentially alleviating supply constraints and ensuring future access to the medication.

Regeneron reported late Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the US government to buy 1.4 million doses of its monoclonal antibody therapy. The next morning, Eli Lilly announced that it will provide the United States with 388,000 doses of etesevimab to supplement doses of bamlanivimab that the government had already acquired, with the purpose of using the two COVID-19 medicines together.

Because monoclonal antibodies have showed promise in preventing persons with COVID-19 from needing to be hospitalized, they are being used under an Emergency Use Authorization. They’re just for people who are thought to be at high risk of acquiring a serious illness, but that covers a wide range of people, and states with poor immunization rates have seen a big increase in demand as instances rise.

Since mid-July, the US government has seen a 20-fold rise in requests for monoclonal antibody treatments, with 70% of orders coming from just seven states.

“In light of this fact, we must endeavor to guarantee that our supply of life-saving medicines is available to all states and territories, not just some,” a Department of Health and Human Services representative told This website.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) imposed limitations on the amount that may be prescribed to guarantee that patients across the country, even those who had not yet contracted COVID-19, had access to the medication. Alabama doctors slammed the restrictions, saying they were concerned about the impact they will have on the state’s health-care institutions.

With one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, Alabama’s hospitals are overburdened and unable to care for every patient needing care, COVID or otherwise. According to a recent obituary for an Alabama man, his local hospital had to phone 43 hospitals in three states to find an available cardiac ICU bed.

"In honor of Ray, please be vaccinated if you haven't already," the obituary said, "in order to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies." "He wouldn't want any," says the narrator.