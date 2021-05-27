As states cut benefits, 2.5 million people are expected to lose emergency unemployment benefits by early July.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 2.5 million Americans are set to lose emergency unemployment benefits by early July, as many GOP-led states move to cut benefits as early as June.

Unemployment benefits are set to expire on September 6, but 20 states, including Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina, voted to eliminate them earlier this month, on June 12. In addition, the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment payment will be phased down in these states. Only the $300 benefits are being terminated in Florida, Arizona, and two other states.

According to the most recent available statistics, “the total number of continuing weeks claimed for benefits in all programs for the week ending May 8 was 15,802,126, a decrease of 175,255 from the previous week,” according to a Labor Department report released on Thursday.

At the current 6.1 percent unemployment rate, more Americans are collecting unemployment benefits than in previous years when the unemployment rate was the same. According to some employers and Republicans, the additional benefits have resulted in fewer people applying for jobs.

Unemployment benefits are being received by more Americans than ever before, thanks to a huge expansion of the federal safety net, which has helped millions of people who have lost their jobs.

However, many businesses and Republican officials claim that all of the unemployment compensation has contributed to worker shortages in some areas, which is why the majority of GOP-led states are moving to shut off federal assistance.

According to a study released by the Labor Department on Thursday, nearly eight times as many people received unemployment benefits in August 2014, when the unemployment rate was about the same as it is now and around the same percent of adults worked.

The government introduced two emergency programs in last spring’s pandemic relief legislation, which is the fundamental basis for the increase. Approximately three-quarters of all unemployed persons — roughly 12 million people — receive assistance from one of these federal programs. One of them pays self-employed and gig workers who had previously been ineligible for unemployment benefits. People who have been unemployed for more than six months are eligible for the other program. Both are set to finish on September 6th.

