As states certified Joe Biden’s victory, Donald Trump grumbled about his lack of airtime.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The 538 presidential electors who make up the Electoral College met on Monday, December 14 in all fifty states and the District of Columbia to cast paper ballots, as required by law (“Monday after the second Wednesday in December when the electors meet and vote”), confirming Joe Biden as the nation’s next president.

The electors tabulated the public votes and cast their own ballots amid increased security in state capitols and legislature buildings, as well as wearing masks and practicing social distancing (Nevada electors met over Zoom). The electors then signed six Certificates of Vote, each of which contained two lists, one for the president’s electoral votes and the other for the vice president’s electoral votes.

The governor then signed six Certificates of Ascertainment, certifying the vote and sealing the packages, one to the president of the United States Senate (Vice President Mike Pence); two to the state-level secretary of state (or equivalent officer); two to the nation’s Archivist; and one to the judge of the United States district court in the district where the electors met.

Biden received a substantial majority of 306 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 232, the same margin that Trump boasted was a landslide four years ago when he won the White House. The votes were to be counted at the joint session of Congress on January 6, which Vice President Pence will preside over. At least one member of the House and one senator must support any complaints to the electoral votes. After then, the two chambers convene separately to discuss the objection.

“The rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have triumphed once again in America,” Joe Biden stated. “Our democracy has proven to be tenacious, true, and strong when it has been pushed, tested, and endangered.” Biden called President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election a “abuse of power” because of the “enormous political pressure, verbal abuse, and even threats of physical violence” surrounding the election. “Politicians in America don’t seize power; the people give it to them,” Biden stated.

