As some fear the rally could prompt the spread of COVID, Kristi Noem will appear at the Sturgis Charity Ride.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ride in a charity ride at the state’s annual 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, as some fear the event, which is projected to draw 700,000 people, may spark a COVID-19 outbreak, as it did after last year’s rally, according to the Associated Press.

Noem, a Republican, has expressed his support for the 81st rally, which will take place in Sturgis on Friday. Approximately half a million bikers and rallygoers attend the event each year. Last year’s incident “has several features of a superspreading event,” according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, is one of many worried about the rally’s potential to spread COVID-19.

“I understand how people want to forget about this pandemic—I know I do—but the reality is that you can’t,” Osterholm told the Associated Press. “You can’t simply inform the virus that you’ve finished with it.”

According to the CDC, roughly 46% of adult people in Meade County, where Sturgis is located, are completely immunized.

Crowds of bikers are scheduled to descend on the Black Hills of South Dakota this week, prompting fears that COVID-19 infections would be spread among people attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The demonstration has turned into a sanctuary for individuals looking to get away from the COVID-19 restrictions. The event drew around 460,000 people last year, and this year’s turnout is expected to be even higher. As motorcyclists crammed into bars, tattoo parlors, and rock events, masks were mainly abandoned, providing a lesson in how massive gatherings may spread the illness across the country.

Despite fears about the virus’ extremely contagious Delta version, this year’s event is projected to be even bigger, gathering people from all around the United States and abroad.

“It’s fantastic to see a party of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Zoltán Vári, a rallygoer who arrived from Hungary on Tuesday and was setting into his campground.

After missing last year, he was eager to get back on his Harley-Davidson and ride across the Black Hills. Vári got over the United States' tourism limitations on Europe by spending two weeks in Costa Rica before heading to South Dakota. He wishes for the best.