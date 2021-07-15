As she shares an itemized list of treatments, a woman reveals the true cost of beauty.

Some people are surprised that she spends the equivalent of their annual salary to look like her, after she published a precise breakdown of how much it costs each year to appear like her.

Mya Jacobson revealed she spends nearly $24,000 on her appearance by posting an itemized list of beauty services, groceries, and fitness costs to TikTok.

Jacobson, an Arizona native, shared the breakdown on her Facebook page earlier this month, and it has already received nearly 2.5 million views. She claims that keeping her appearance costs between $23,815 and $26,647, depending on how often she attends spin class and how many new outfits she purchases.

While some may be put off by the price, Jacobson explained that the cost would be higher if she didn’t work in a spa, where she receives free beauty treatments. She describes herself as a “Licensed Aesthetician + Laser Tech” on Instagram.

“How much I spend in a year to look like me,” she captioned the video, which was shot behind a green screen and has a spreadsheet and can be viewed here.

Jacobson explains her self-care routine to her fans, adding, “When I get my hair done, coloured. It costs roughly $300 to get my hair balayaged in the salon, and I go about five times a year.

“I have lash extensions.” Every three weeks, I have them done for $90, with tip. I have my lip filler twice a year. It’s only $200 per time because I work at a med spa. I get a lip flip every two months with my botox, and it’s only $40. Every month, I get free facials with microneedling and skin treatments at a med spa, so the $30 is just a tip.”

In a follow-up video, Jacobson clarified the difference, saying, “Where I work, lip fillers are hyaluronic acid-based fillers that are injected into your lips to increase volume.” As a result, they make them appear larger and plump. A lip flip is botox injected above your lip here to relax this muscle so your upper lip doesn’t slide under when you smile.”

Her biggest expense is her personal trainer, which costs $4,560 per year, although she could save money if she paid the top end of her budget—$400 per month. This is a condensed version of the information.