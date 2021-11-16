As Senators and Representatives retire, the political leanings of these states may shift.

Several states’ political leanings could shift in the 2022 election cycle as a result of rising retirements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Democrats presently hold a razor-thin majority in both chambers of Congress. Democrats outnumber Republicans 221 to 213 in the House. Democrats and the independents who caucus with them in the Senate make up half of the chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris ready to break any ties.

However, in the past, the first midterm election of a president’s term hasn’t been kind to the ruling party. In Donald Trump’s first midterm election cycle, Republicans lost 40 seats.

Republicans currently have greater odds than Democrats of winning both chambers next year, according to bookmakers. Indeed, according to betting aggregator US-Bookies, the GOP’s odds have risen even more after the party’s election victory in 2021.

The following states’ political leanings could move in the 2022 midterm elections.

Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama has stated that he will resign at the end of his current term. The 87-year-old Republican is Alabama’s longest-serving senator and one of the upper chamber’s most senior members.

His resignation will create a vacancy in Alabama, despite the fact that Republicans are expected to win the state. Four conservative candidates have already begun campaigning to succeed Trump.

Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat from Arizona, was one of the first House Democrats to announce her retirement. Her departure creates a vacancy in the Tucson-based congressional district, which has shifted to the Democratic side in recent years.

Representative Jackie Speier of California will not seek re-election to Congress. Since 2008, the Democrat has represented California in Congress. She was first elected to Congress in the 12th congressional district, which encompasses parts of San Francisco County. When the state redistricting took place in 2012, she moved to the 14th district.

The state of California is losing a congressional seat for the first time in its history as a result of redistricting, but Speier’s blue district may be spared.

Illinois

Republican Adam Kinzinger and Democrat Cheri Bustos, both from Illinois, will be departing Congress next year.

Their departures, combined with redistricting in the state, could change the political landscape in the Midwest. Kinzinger would have been forced to share a district under the proposed design. This is a condensed version of the information.