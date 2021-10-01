As Senator Matt Gaetz calls for the Infrastructure Bill to be defeated, he expresses his admiration for Bernie Sanders.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, praised Senator Bernie Sanders after the former Democratic presidential candidate backed House progressives in temporarily blocking the Senate-approved bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure.

Gaetz continues to be an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, while Sanders remains the Senate’s most progressive member. The Vermont independent identifies as a democratic socialist and is widely recognized with significantly shifting the Democratic Party to the left in recent election cycles.

Gaetz tweeted on Thursday, slightly praising the progressive leader, “There has always been a (little) portion of Bernie I’ve appreciated.” In his message, the Republican congressman also shared a succession of Sanders statements.

Bernie has always had a (little) part of him that I admire. https://t.co/2V9ukgCX1O

1 October 2021 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz)

“It is a ridiculous way to do business, to be negotiating a multi trillion dollar bill a few minutes before a critical vote with basically no one knowing what’s going on,” the progressive legislator said, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. That’s not good enough.”

Sanders’ comments continued in the thread. “And I believe what needs to happen tonight is that the bipartisan infrastructure bill is defeated. Then we can sit down and figure out how to get both pieces of legislation passed,” he said.

President Joe Biden and Democrats are presently working on two significant bills: a bipartisan $1.2 trillion traditional infrastructure package and a larger partisan $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” budget reconciliation plan.

Tensions within the Democratic Party between moderates and progressives have slowed the passage of both bills, at least temporarily. Progressives have stated unequivocally that they will not vote for the smaller bipartisan bill unless the broader reconciliation bill is also enacted. Sanders, who voted in the Senate to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill in August, was expressing his support for progressive House members.

Despite the fact that Gaetz’s political beliefs are on the other side of the political spectrum from progressive Democrats, he has previously backed progressive colleagues. He leapt to the rescue of Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, amid charges in mid-September. This is a condensed version of the information.