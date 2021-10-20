As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urges the GOP to move past the 2020 election, Trump is more popular than McConnell.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, may wish to move past former President Donald Trump, but surveys show that conquering the former president’s base will be a difficult task for the GOP Senate leader.

Trump’s continual focus on suspected voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to McConnell, is hurting Republican efforts to win control of Congress. While McConnell wants candidates in 2022 to focus on Vice President Joe Biden, Trump remains the GOP’s leader despite not having an official title, and polls show that he still has high popularity among party members.

From October 16 to October 19, a YouGov/Economist poll indicated Trump to have much greater support than McConnell. About 81 percent of Republicans had a “somewhat” favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 37 percent for McConnell.

According to the poll, independents had a greater opinion of Trump than McConnell, with 40% to 15% favoring him. The only political category in which McConnell outperformed Trump was Democrats, with only a 12% favorability rating.

McConnell, who was formerly a loyal ally of the former president, has been the target of Trump’s rage since the Capitol incident. He blamed the former president for the uprising on January 6, and Trump has been hurling barbs at him ever since. He’s chastised McConnell’s appearance, his wife, and his leadership style for too often settling with Democrats and handing over Republican power.

Although Trump’s focus is currently on the 2022 midterm elections, he has mentioned supporting a primary opponent against McConnell, who isn’t up for re-election until 2026. Trump predicted that if officials do not “fix” the issues of the 2020 election before the midterms, Republicans will not vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections because they will be disillusioned that their vote will not count.

On Tuesday, McConnell told CNN’s Manu Raju that Republicans need to “focus about the future, not the past.”

I believe the American people are focused on this government and what it is doing to the country, and it is my hope that the election in ’22 will be a referendum on the present administration’s performance rather than a rehash of proposals about what should be done. This is a condensed version of the information.