As schools reopen, Education Secretary Cardona supports mask wearing, saying, “Let’s Do What Works.”

Even as COVID-19 cases emerge across all age groups, US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona favors mask mandates for children if it means getting kids back to in-person instruction, he told reporters on Thursday.

Cardona told reporters at the White House, “Let’s do what we know works.” “I’ll tell you what works: you can function in school if you wear masks, offer distancing, test routinely, and quarantine.”

As students return to school in the fall, some states, including Florida and Texas, have threatened to withhold funds from schools that have contemplated concealing rules.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has been linked to a presidential run, signed an executive order this week directing the state Departments of Education and Health to allow parents the authority to determine whether their children wear face coverings in class.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, a Republican, has issued an executive order prohibiting the use of masks in schools or other government agencies.

In the meanwhile, some states are reopening schools with mask requirements. Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois stated this week that all kids and teachers in Illinois will be compelled to wear masks while at school.

Cardona spoke during a White House news briefing about the federal government’s recommendations for getting students back into classrooms after a break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Don’t be the cause of school disruptions—our children have already endured enough,” he warned. “Politics has no bearing on this—educators know what has to be done.”

According to Cardona, the Education Department has spoken with officials in Texas and Florida about their policies and is attempting to work with them.

He explained, “I want to make sure those pupils have access to in-person learning.” “At the end of the day, we’re all in this together, and it’s crucial that we have direct dialogues with governors and state chiefs.” We want to be an ally and ensure that our pupils are supported.

In the United States, COVID-19 has killed almost 612,000 individuals, and incidences of the highly contagious Delta form are on the rise. Anyone above the age of 12 can get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a condensed version of the information.