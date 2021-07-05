As rescue efforts continue, photos and videos of the Miami condo demolition have been released.

As officials prepare for the probable effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, the remaining half of the condo complex in Surfside, Miami, that fell in June was brought down by a controlled demolition on Sunday night.

The structure was demolished about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, ten days after a section of the condo complex fell. In the following days, the search for the other missing people is expected to continue.

On Sunday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “As soon as the building is down and the site is considered secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately continue their job.”

At this time, 24 dead have been recovered at the scene, with 121 persons still missing. Since the early hours of the rescue operation, no one has been rescued alive from the wreckage.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, multiple photographs and videos of the demolition were released, depicting the controlled fall from various angles and stressing the work that will need to be done to preparation for the ongoing search for survivors.

CHECK IT OUT: The surviving half of the Surfside building was dismantled eleven days after it collapsed due to safety concerns. From the water, here’s a view of the demolition. https://t.co/RcHzNj4m9z pic.twitter.com/sUSojZHrtp https://t.co/RcHzNj4m9z

— July 5, 2021, CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami)

Local locals shared video of the destruction on social media, showing the view of the demolition from their homes, as CBS video showed the remaining part of the building collapse in a matter of seconds, followed by a big plume of dust filling the sky.

Champlain Towers South, or what was remained of it, was demolished in Surfside on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/H82vf64y2r https://t.co/a2bluBL2vE pic.twitter.com/H82vf64y2r

July 5, 2021 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12)

Getty Images provided photos of the aftermath of the demolition, which included a massive mound of debris on the site and residents covering their mouths and noses as dust swirled through the air.

In Focus Image 6: Surfside controlled demolition

The partially collapsed 12-story’s surviving portion. This is a condensed version of the information.