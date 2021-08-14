As ‘Reinstatement Day’ passes with Biden still in the White House, MSNBC host mocks Trump supporters.

MSNBC commentator Mehdi Hasan took aim at Trump fans who expected the former president would be re-elected on August 13, claiming they must be “shocked” that Vice President Joe Biden is still in the White House.

During a Friday evening segment, Hasan, who was sitting in for fellow MSNBC host Chris Hayes, blasted the strange conspiracy idea and its biggest proponent, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The MSNBC anchor added that Lindell and other Trump friends have proposed August 13 as the date on which Trump would be reinstated as president, citing unfounded claims of major election fraud in 2020.

“For the most part, today’s relevance is probably limited to a hot summer Friday. But for the one-third of Republicans who believe Donald Trump will be sworn in as their legitimate president, tonight is a watershed moment,” Hasan remarked.

The MSNBC host explained, “It’s reinstatement day.”

Hasan claimed that Lindell’s unfounded allegations that the 2020 election was “hacked” or “stolen” in favor of Biden by China fueled the conspiracy belief that Trump would return to the White House.

“It’s nearly 8 p.m. Eastern on August 13th, and you’ll be surprised to learn that Joe Biden is still the president of the United States,” Hasan remarked.

He warned that it is a “perilous period” for American democracy, stating, “Now, we may laugh at this madness, but it’s dangerous craziness.” “A cable television pillow salesman has persuaded tens of millions of Americans that a safe, secure, democratic election was stolen.”

Trump and his supporters continue to erroneously claim that Biden won the presidency through extensive fraud. In state and federal courts, this remarkable claim has previously been fully litigated. Despite the fact that it has been thoroughly debunked, polling continually shows that a large portion of GOP voters believe the lies and misinformation.

According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and Politico in June, roughly 30% of Republican voters anticipate Trump will be re-elected president before the end of 2021. According to a June Monmouth University poll, over one-third of Americans (32%) believe Biden won the election. This is a condensed version of the information.