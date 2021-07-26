As recess approaches, Schumer warns that if no infrastructure deal is reached, he will have to work the weekend.

As negotiations on a bipartisan infrastructure bill continue, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has advised senators to expect to work through the weekend and has threatened to keep them in session until the August recess.

“Republicans and Democrats have talked for years about the need to invest more in our nation’s infrastructure,” the New York Democrat said on the Senate floor on Monday. “It’s past time for everyone to say yes and provide a result for the American people.”

The bipartisan group of senators negotiating a $1 trillion infrastructure package met over the weekend, meeting with one another and making repeated phone calls to Vice President Joe Biden.

The month-long break is set to start on August 7. Schumer has previously warned that delays in infrastructure could jeopardize a portion of the August recess from the Capitol.

For more than a week, members of the bipartisan working group have claimed that a settlement is forthcoming, but no legislation has been released.

Last week, Schumer held a test vote on a procedural item that would allow him to move on with floor negotiations, but it was defeated on a party-line vote.

Biden told reporters early Monday that he remained optimistic.

“You know me—I’m always upbeat,” he explained.

Former President Donald Trump claimed earlier Monday that Republicans were being “absolutely savaged by Democrats” in negotiations.

“Undertake not do the infrastructure agreement; instead, wait till we have proper election results in 2022 or otherwise, and reclaim a solid negotiation position,” he wrote. “Republicans, don’t be taken for fools and losers by the radical left!”

Schumer chastised Trump and other Republicans, accusing them of politicizing the bill.

On the floor, Schumer added, “I appreciate that bipartisan victories are difficult in our polarized times—extreme extremists are always rooting for failure.” “Look no farther than former President George W. Bush, who declared this morning that Republicans are weak fools and losers for even talking to Democrats, and urged that Republicans should not bargain at all unless they are in the majority.”

Trump was also accused by Schumer of “rooting for the failure of our entire political system.”

“If we are ever going to achieve progress for the American people, Republican senators must ignore former President Trump,” he stated.

