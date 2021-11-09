As races appear to be headed for recounts, the ousted Virginia Democrats backtrack on concessions.

Democrats are reversing their concession just days after the GOP took control of the Virginia House of Delegates last week, as two races appear to be headed for recounts.

On Friday, Democrat Del. Martha Mugler surrendered the House District 91 election to Republican A.C. Cordoza, prompting Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn to declare that the Republicans now had a 51-seat majority in the House.

However, once the last absentee and provisional ballots from the weekend were tabulated, and Cordoza’s advantage had shrunk to 94 votes out of 27,3388, Mugler withdrew her concession, and Filler-Corn seemed to express a similar feeling.

“According to the speaker, there are procedures in place to ensure that we can be certain of the outcomes, and it’s always a good idea to double-check. We’re just waiting to see what the verdict will be “Sigalle Reshef, a representative for Filler-Corn, said on Tuesday.

Following the tallying of final provisional and absentee ballots, Republican candidate Karen Greenhalgh’s advantage over incumbent Democratic Del. Alex Askew in District 85 dwindled to 127 votes out of 28,413 votes.

Republicans currently hold 50 seats, with a lead in two districts that have yet to be formally called. In the meantime, Democrats hold a 47-seat majority in a district that has yet to be called.

Despite their thin margins, Republicans have stated that they will win the two House District races that are eligible for recounts.

“We are certain we will have 52 seats when the next General Assembly convenes in January, based on historical practice and our experience with observers on the ground,” said Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The margins of victory in both districts where Republicans are ahead are less than 0.5 percent, allowing candidates to request state-funded recounts.

In Virginia, recounts are not automatic. A candidate cannot request a recount until the results have been officially confirmed by the state Board of Elections, according to state law. The board will convene on November 15 to certify the results. Mugler and Askew will have 10 days after then to file a petition in court for a recount. A three-person “recount court.” This is a condensed version of the information.