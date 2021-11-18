As protests erupt at the Governor’s House, Julius Jones’ mother pleads with Stitt to halt the execution.

Julius Jones’ mother has pleaded with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to spare her son’s life as he prepares to be executed on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a demonstration has developed outside the governor’s mansion, prompting Oklahoma City police to create barricades to keep demonstrators away from Stitt’s residence, according to KOKH.

“It should be without a doubt if my child is executed tomorrow or any other day. There isn’t even a speck of doubt in my mind “According to CNN, Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, told demonstrators on Wednesday.

Davis-Jones added, “Governor, you still have a shot, you still have time.” “Governor Stitt, you have time to get this right.” Jones is a 41-year-old Black man who was convicted in 1999 of carjacking and killing Paul Howell, a businessman. Jones has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation.

After being featured in the documentary series “The Last Defense,” Jones’ case resurfaced in 2018. Jones’ counsel failed to provide evidence that could have exposed his high school friend, Christopher Jordan, who Jones said framed him for the killing, according to the series.

Jones said that he was eating supper with his family when the incident occurred. Jones claims that this alibi was not provided at his 1999 trial.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 in support of Stitt’s recommendation that Jones be spared from death and sentenced to life in prison. Stitt, on the other hand, has merely stated that he is “deep in prayer” as he evaluates his options, according to the Oklahoma publication Enid News & Eagle.

Protesters have gathered at Stitt’s residence and the state capitol while he examines his choice. Outside of Stitt’s residence, officers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department erected barricades to keep protesters at bay while awaiting his decision.

“We are erecting barricades around the Governor’s home to offer a safe environment for people who show up for peaceful gatherings,” the police agency tweeted Wednesday evening.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have come out in favor of Jones since the documentary “The Last Defense” aired. More than 6.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition urging the state to commute Jones’ death sentence.

Cece Jones-Davis, the creator of the Change.org petition and the founder of the Justice for Julius Coalition, has. This is a condensed version of the information.