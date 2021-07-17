As private investigators question clerks, a pro-Trump sheriff’s ‘ludicrous’ voting probe is denounced.

Despite the fact that former President Donald Trump received 65 percent of the vote in the region, a pro-Trump sheriff in Michigan has launched an investigation into the county’s voting devices.

Like Trump, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has claimed that voter fraud helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 election. Despite authorities in Barry County calling the investigation “absolutely absurd and ludicrous,” the sheriff has begun an investigation into voting equipment, according to CBS local affiliate News Channel 3.

In Michigan, Biden earned over 150,000 votes (or around 2.8 percent), but Trump easily won Barry County. According to official election results, Trump received 23,471 votes in the county, while Biden garnered only 11,797. Trump received roughly 65 percent of the vote in Barry County, with 36,146 votes cast, while Biden received less than 33 percent.

Regardless, according to Channel 3, Leaf has launched an investigation into the voting devices used in his county. This is in retaliation for Trump’s false accusations of massive voter fraud. Local election clerks told the television channel that a private investigator accompanied by a sheriff’s officer questioned them.

“I want to know the price tag and who is paying because this is completely absurd and ludicrous,” Rutland Township Clerk Robin Hawthorne told Channel 3.

According to Hawthorne, the investigation has “offended” her.

“For the past 18 years, I’ve worked as a clerk.”

She said, “I’m insulted that someone would claim my elections are murky.”

According to Pam Palmer, the Barry County Clerk, “everything was canvassed and balanced exactly” and “no indicators of fraud” were discovered.

According to emails discovered by Michigan in early July, Bridge Leaf communicated with Trump loyalists via email about his plans to seize voting machines in Barry County. The sheriff’s attorney got in touch with pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who filed a number of widely condemned election challenge cases in behalf of the former president, as well as retired General Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Trump’s national security adviser in 2017.

Flynn and Powell, as well as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and others, have played a key role in bolstering Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election would be rigged. The following is a condensed version of the data.