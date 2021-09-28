As Pfizer seeks vaccine use for children, a poll finds parents split on whether or not to give their children the COVID shot.

Pfizer is working to make its coronavirus vaccine available to young children, but a new poll indicated that parents are split on whether or not they would give their children the vaccination.

According to the latest Axios/Ipsos poll, slightly more parents of children aged 5 to 11 said they were likely to vaccinate their children once they became eligible. In comparison, 44% of parents are likely to get their child vaccinated, while 42% are unlikely to do so.

The poll was held shortly after Pfizer announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children aged 5 to 11 years old and induces a high antibody response against the virus, according to preliminary results from a trial.

Children tolerated two doses 21 days apart well, according to Pfizer and BioNTech, and the shots’ negative effects were comparable to those reported by people aged 16 to 25.

The businesses submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, requesting that the vaccine be cleared for use in children aged 5 to 11. Officials aim to submit a formal request for emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

The vaccination is currently only offered to people aged 12 and up.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has previously stated that vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 will be available “hopefully” in the coming weeks.

“The FDA takes very seriously the necessity of putting vaccines into the hands of children who have been proved to be safe and effective,” Fauci told MSNBC on Tuesday.

“You never want to go ahead of the FDA’s judgment,” he said, “but I would assume they will evaluate that data in the next few weeks and hopefully give the OK so we can start vaccinating children ideally before the end of October.”

Overall, 57 percent of parents with children under the age of 18 said they plan to or have previously vaccinated their children.

According to the Axios/Ipsos poll, President Joe Biden is losing public trust in his management of the coronavirus. Less than half of those polled (45%) indicated they trust Biden to deliver. This is a condensed version of the information.