As Pfizer awaits data on vaccines for children, the number of child COVID cases has risen to 500k in two weeks.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, although kid COVID instances began to decline in early summer, as schools reopen across the country, the number has surged “exponentially,” approaching 500,000 cases in the last two weeks (AAP).

From September 2 to 9, 243,373 children tested positive for COVID-19, the second-highest number of kid cases in a week since the epidemic began, according to the Associated Press. They accounted for about 29% of all reported cases that week. According to the Associated Press, children under the age of 18 make up 22.2 percent of the US population. There were 251,781 instances the week prior, bringing the total number of juvenile cases to 495,154 since August 26.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, over 5.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this moment, serious sickness caused by COVID-19 appears to be uncommon among children,” the agency stated in a statement. “However, more research on the pandemic’s long-term consequences on children, including ways the virus may impair infected children’s long-term physical health, as well as its emotional and mental health repercussions, is urgently needed.”

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 63 percent of the eligible U.S. population, ages 12 and up, are completely vaccinated as of September 13. (CDC). Because youngsters are unable to receive vaccinations, experts have advised adults to do so in order to protect children.

According to CNN, pre-teens and teens have the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates of any age group.

Parents may be able to get immunizations for their children by Halloween, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Pfizer intends to have data on vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 for the FDA by the end of this month, he told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

“The FDA claims that deciding whether or not to approve vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 will take only weeks, not months. “I’m guessing it’ll be four to six weeks,” Gottlieb added.

