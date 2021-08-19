As people discover tax refund deposits in their bank accounts, the IRS issues a surprise payment.

A deposit from the Internal Revenue Service in some Americans’ bank accounts has astonished them.

They received a refund for taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment benefits in 2020, rather than a fourth stimulus cheque.

After the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law in March, removed up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income, millions of tax returns had to be modified. As a result, people who submitted their taxes prior to the law’s implementation are due refunds.

I was surprised to receive a refund from the IRS when I awoke.

Individuals and married couples with a modified adjusted gross income of less than $150,000 were eligible for the exclusion, according to the IRS.

The IRS announced in late July that it had already given more than 8.7 million refunds totaling more than $10 billion in connection with the unemployment benefit changes.

The IRS stated that it began by reviewing the most basic tax filings before moving on to more sophisticated forms.

Another 1.5 million taxpayers received refunds totaling more than $1,600 in the fourth wave of payments, which was made in late July.

Fast Company earlier reported that the IRS planned to send out a batch of payments this week, citing a source familiar with the agency’s timetable.

However, no specific date was given, forcing several beneficiaries to go to social media this week when their refunds arrived suddenly in their bank accounts.

“Woohoo! Today, I received a return from the IRS for the taxes withheld from the first $10,000 in unemployment benefits!” Hank Hillyard expressed himself on Facebook.

The IRS had added another $1600 to my account when I awoke.

I’m not sure if this was another stimulus package, a tax refund, or a miscalculation.

I’d best encrypt this before they figure out what I’ve got!

“Checked my bank at 3am last night waiting for my pitiful $226 of Florida unemployment per two weeks and there was an extra $1k from IRS,” Eric Edwards wrote on Twitter. HOORAY! I guess they taxed the refund of last year’s benefits!!”

"Good morning, only the IRS," says the narrator, "for finally providing me that extra return immediately after I made a reckless expensive purchase."