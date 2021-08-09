As peace talks break down, the US sends another $165 million in food aid to Yemen.

More US aid is on its way to Yemen to help prevent famine, where a six-year conflict has come to a halt as international peace talks stall.

The Biden administration said on Monday that it will send $165 million in food aid to the war-torn country. Following the rejection of numerous appeals by the upcoming Biden administration to enter peace agreements by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the US attention has moved to humanitarian assistance.

Instead, the rebels have intensified their siege on Marib, Yemen’s oil-rich northern province, to seize the country’s last remaining government-controlled territory.

Despite the grinding blockade, US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told Associated Press reporters Monday that the Houthis are not winning in Marib.

“And I believe that when that reality dawns on people, especially the Houthis, it will drive them to recognize that continued isolation and the fact that the conflict is more of a stalemate will pull them back, and I hope bring them to the negotiating table,” Lenderking added.

The crisis in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, began in 2014 with the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel organization that has conquered vast swaths of land, seizing the capital Sanaa. Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition backed by the US and aligned with the Yemeni government has been fighting the insurgents. The Biden administration stated from the start that any US support for the Saudi military in the fight would come to a stop. Saudi Arabia is now aiming for a negotiated settlement as well.

Yemen, which imports the majority of its food and other necessities, remains the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The extra cash will enable the United Nations to continue its work. According to Sarah Charles, a U.S. government official, the World Food Program will continue to provide emergency food assistance to 11.5 million Yemenis on a monthly basis. Humanitarian aid official at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

According to Charles, the United States is Yemen’s greatest aid donor, providing $3.6 billion. U.N. As the battle drags on, pledging conferences to fend off starvation there frequently fall short of their monetary goals.

Lenderking complimented Oman and others for their efforts in the peace talks. Iran, he said, is the only remaining foreign stakeholder in the crisis who is either apathetic or hostile to ending the conflict. This is a condensed version of the information.